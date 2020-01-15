Wild's Luke Kunin: Hot streak continues
Kunin recorded an assist, three shots on net and four hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
Kunin generated 12 points over the first 34 games, but he's hot right now with nine points over the past 11 contests. The 2016 first-round pick is working on the third line and averaged 14:36 in that stretch, so his depth scoring will be integral if the Wild want to climb back into the playoff mix.
