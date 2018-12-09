Wild's Luke Kunin: Joins parent club
Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Kunin ascends to the top level following news that captain Mikko Koivu has sustained a lower-body injury. The former has compiled eight goals, seven assists and a plus-5 rating over 21 games for the AHL's Wild, with Kunin's production made all the more impressive by the fact that he had to overcome a serious knee injury and missed training camp.
