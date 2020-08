Kunin scored a shorthanded goal and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kunin's tally tied the game at one in the first period. The Missouri native had 31 points in 63 games during the regular season. He's seeing top-six minutes in the playoffs so far, but the natural center could be bumped down to the third line if head coach Dean Evason feels the need to shuffle his lines later in the series.