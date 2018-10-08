Wild's Luke Kunin: Medically cleared
Kunin (knee) has been been medically cleared as part of his reassignment to AHL Iowa, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
While Kunin may technically be healthy, he likely isn't up to full speed after sitting out much of training camp as he recovers from ACL surgery. The Missouri native will probably spend some time in the minors in order to get his legs back under him before being brought back up to Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...