Kunin (knee) has been been medically cleared as part of his reassignment to AHL Iowa, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

While Kunin may technically be healthy, he likely isn't up to full speed after sitting out much of training camp as he recovers from ACL surgery. The Missouri native will probably spend some time in the minors in order to get his legs back under him before being brought back up to Minnesota.

