Kunin scored a goal and supplied an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Kunin got the Wild on the board late in the second period, and later set up Brad Hunt's third-period tally. The center has three points in his last two games and six points through 16 contests overall this year. Kunin's added 19 PIM and 39 shots on goal, showing potential to provide value in multiple fantasy categories.