Kunin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

Kunin's goal made it 6-4 late in the third period, adding a little drama to the contest near the end. It's his first point in four games, but he's had 10 hits, 12 shots on goal and four PIM as well. The bottom-six forward is not likely to do enough to attract attention for fantasy purposes.