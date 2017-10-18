Play

The Wild recalled Kunin, Landon Ferraro and Zack Mitchell from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

The Wild are extremely banged up at forward, so it's quite possible that all three players Minnesota recalled Wednesday will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Jets. Kunin might be worth a look in daily contests if he takes on a top-six role against Winnipeg, but Ferraro and Mitchell can be ignored in all formats.

