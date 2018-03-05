Kunin tore the ACL in his left knee Sunday against Detroit and is expected to return in seven months.

The former Wisconsin Badger finishes his rookie campaign having scored two goals and two assists in 19 games, and while those numbers leave something to be desired, Kunin is a highly-regarded prospect in Minnesota's organization. While the seven-month timeline that was given by the team gives Kunin a chance to play in early October, don't expect the team to rush their valued asset back into action. Kunin will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and the team will likely provide updates on his progress as their available.