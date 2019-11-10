Play

Kunin (illness) will not suit up for Saturday's road game in Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With Kunin too sick to play, Minnesota will have seven defensemen in its lineup Saturday. Kunin's absence comes at a particularly bad time considering he had notched three points in his last two games. Kunin will hope he's feeling better by Tuesday when the Wild visit LA to battle the Kings.

