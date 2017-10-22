Wild's Luke Kunin: Picks up two helps in victory
Kunin notched a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Calgary.
The 19-year-old skated on the second line and showed signs of what's to come. Kunin is expected to turn into a special player for Minnesota and could stick with the big club if he keeps up this play. He was a point-per-game player in the NCAA and his tremendous work ethic combined with his offensive skill-set makes him one to keep an eye on.
