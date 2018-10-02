Wild's Luke Kunin: Placed on injured reserve
Kunin (knee) was designated for injured reserve by the Wild on Tuesday.
Kunin's placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering he tore his ACL in March and is still working his way back to 100 percent. Once given the green light to return, the club could opt to give him some time in the minors to get back up to game speed before tossing him into NHL action.
