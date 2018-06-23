Wild's Luke Kunin: Pleased with rehab progress
Kunin said his recovery from a torn ACL is "going great," and he's working towards being ready for the start of training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Russo spoke to Kunin at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas on Friday. A prospect belonging to the Wild, Kunin went 15th overall in the 2015 draft, and he ended up with two goals and two assists in 19 games as part of the 2017-18 campaign. Unfortunately, since he sustained his knee injury in March, the former Wisconsin Badger did not get a chance to make his NHL postseason debut. Fantasy owners involved in dynasty owners are encouraged to practice patience with Kunin since he carries plenty of upside.
More News
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Finds himself on injured reserve•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Out for season with ACL tear•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Missing from practice•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Exits Sunday's contest with apparent injury•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Ready for first game since November•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Summoned by parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...