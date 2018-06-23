Kunin said his recovery from a torn ACL is "going great," and he's working towards being ready for the start of training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Russo spoke to Kunin at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas on Friday. A prospect belonging to the Wild, Kunin went 15th overall in the 2015 draft, and he ended up with two goals and two assists in 19 games as part of the 2017-18 campaign. Unfortunately, since he sustained his knee injury in March, the former Wisconsin Badger did not get a chance to make his NHL postseason debut. Fantasy owners involved in dynasty owners are encouraged to practice patience with Kunin since he carries plenty of upside.