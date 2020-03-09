Kunin posted a power-play assist and three shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kunin set up Kevin Fiala for the winning goal at 4:01 of overtime. The 22-year-old Kunin has two goals and two helpers in his last four contests. The forward has 31 points (15 goals, 16 helpers), 128 shots, 64 hits and 55 PIM through 62 contests this year.