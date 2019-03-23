Kunin scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

His third-period tally broke a 1-1 tie and gave Kunin his first career game-winning goal. The second-year center now has two points (a goal and an assist) in five games since returning to the lineup from a minor upper-body injury, as he tries to establish himself as a consistent producer in the NHL.

