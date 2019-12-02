Wild's Luke Kunin: Producing in first full season
Kunin racked up three goals and six points while averaging 16:18 of ice time in 12 November games.
The 21-year-old is coming along nicely in his first NHL season, on pace for career highs in ice time, goals and points. Coach Bruce Boudreau has moved Kunin around in his top-nine forward group, giving him more chances to produce on offense rather than in a defensive checking role. Kunin has developed nice chemistry with fellow youngsters Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway this season, and all three are developing into intriguing fantasy options, especially in dynasty leagues.
