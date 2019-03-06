Wild's Luke Kunin: Production slowed
Kunin has no points in 18:42 of average ice time in his last five games.
Kunin hasn't seen the production recently following nine points in 12 February games. The 2016 first-round pick has seen his point total plateau to 14 in just 36 games this campaign. The Missouri native is still making his presence felt on the ice, however, racking up five hits and eight blocks in his past five games. One positive going forward could be his power-play time, as Kunin has received an average of 2:16 in the five game span.
