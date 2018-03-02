Kunin will suit up for Friday's game against the Avalanche.

Kunin hasn't dressed since a Nov. 20 meeting with the Devils. Instead, he's spent his time with AHL Iowa, scoring 10 goals and 19 points through 36 games. The rookie forward has held his own with the big club, though, mustering two goals and two assists in 17 games earlier this season, but he averaged just 13:14 per game, making it tough to produce a consistent fantasy impact.