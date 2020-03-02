Wild's Luke Kunin: Ready to play Tuesday
Kunin (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kunin will return to action after five games in the press box. The 2016 first-round pick is expected to play on the second line, and he could get power-play time as well. The 22-year-old has produced 13 goals and 27 points over 59 games this year.
