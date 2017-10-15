Play

Kunin was reassigned after making his NHL debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday.

The Wisconsin product's debut didn't exactly go to plan. Kunin failed to record a shot and posted a minus-1 rating in nearly 14 minutes of time on ice. Kunin is a first-year pro with a lot of promise and is likely to return to the NHL before the end of the campaign.

