Wild's Luke Kunin: Reassigned following game
Kunin was reassigned after making his NHL debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday.
The Wisconsin product's debut didn't exactly go to plan. Kunin failed to record a shot and posted a minus-1 rating in nearly 14 minutes of time on ice. Kunin is a first-year pro with a lot of promise and is likely to return to the NHL before the end of the campaign.
