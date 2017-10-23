Wild's Luke Kunin: Recalled from AHL Iowa
Kunin was called up to the NHL on Monday.
The 19-year-old barely lasted 24 hours in the minors, as after being sent down Sunday to AHL Iowa he'll come right back up I-35 to Minnesota. Kunin looked sharp in his two game stint averaging 13:35 of ice time, logging six hits and contributing two points. While it's uncertain how head coach Bruce Boudreau plans to slot him into the lineup, Kunin seems to have the skills to potentially stick with the team.
