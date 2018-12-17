Wild's Luke Kunin: Recalled from AHL
Kunin was brought up from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old has played three games this month with the Wild. He was held without a point, but put seven shots on net. Mikko Koivu (knee) is expected to play Tuesday against the Sharks, but if he can't, Kunin seems primed to step into the lineup instead.
