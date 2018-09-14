Wild's Luke Kunin: Return unclear
Kunin (knee) won't be cleared for contact until at least early October, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
This is a big blow for the 20-year-old center who was hoping to miss only part of training camp and preseason activities. It appears now that his absence from the ice will extend into the regular season and because of this setback, Kunin is likely to find himself in AHL Iowa upon receiving a clean bill of health. Last season, he appeared in 19 games at the NHL level, notching four points in those contests.
More News
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Still waiting for medical clearance•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Status for training camp remains cloudy•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Pleased with rehab progress•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Finds himself on injured reserve•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Out for season with ACL tear•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Missing from practice•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...