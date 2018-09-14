Kunin (knee) won't be cleared for contact until at least early October, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This is a big blow for the 20-year-old center who was hoping to miss only part of training camp and preseason activities. It appears now that his absence from the ice will extend into the regular season and because of this setback, Kunin is likely to find himself in AHL Iowa upon receiving a clean bill of health. Last season, he appeared in 19 games at the NHL level, notching four points in those contests.