Kunin was called up Monday from AHL Iowa.

After just being sent to the AHL on Sunday Kunin will drive right back up I-90 and return to the majors, and it seems likely that Minnesota simply wanted the 19-year-old to practice with their AHL affiliate. After potting three points in his first five career games, Minnesota could certainly use Kunin's scoring touch regardless with their forward corps currently banged up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories