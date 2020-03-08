Kunin produced an even-strength goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Kunin was in the right place late in the third period, knocking in the rebound to bring the Wild within a goal with five minutes to go. Since returning from an upper-body injury, the 22-year-old is currently on a three-game point streak, collecting two goals and an assist over that span. Kunin is up to 30 points, 125 shots, 64 hits across 15:27 per contest in 61 appearances this season.