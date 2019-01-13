Wild's Luke Kunin: Scores first goal of season
Kunin scored a goal on two shots while laying down three hits in a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday.
It was the rookie forward's first goal of the season and first since October of 2017. Kunin doesn't get much time on the power play and mostly sees the ice in a bottom-six role, limiting his fantasy potential in the short-term. He still holds fairly solid value in dynasty formats.
