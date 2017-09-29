Play

Kunin scored a goal in Thursday's preseason win over St. Louis.

Kunin continues to make a strong impression during the preseason and could win a final roster spot with the Wild. However, the Wild may still want him to begin the season in the AHL since he's played just 12 games in the minors after playing college hockey with the University of Wisconsin the past two years.

