Wild's Luke Kunin: Scores goal Thursday
Kunin scored a goal in Thursday's preseason win over St. Louis.
Kunin continues to make a strong impression during the preseason and could win a final roster spot with the Wild. However, the Wild may still want him to begin the season in the AHL since he's played just 12 games in the minors after playing college hockey with the University of Wisconsin the past two years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...