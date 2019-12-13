Kunin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's win over Edmonton.

Kunin's seventh goal of the season at the 16:21 mark of the third period was enough for the Wild to secure the victory. The 22-year-old is on pace for his best NHL season from a statistical perspective, as he's now up to 12 points, 31 hits and 65 shots on goal in 31 games this campaign. Kunin has developed some solid chemistry with his linemates and fellow youngsters -- Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway -- on the team's third line.