Wild's Luke Kunin: Sent back to AHL
Kunin was demoted to AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kunin posted seven shots on goal during his three NHL appearances this season but was held off the scoresheet. The rookie forward has managed eight goals and 15 points in 21 AHL contests this season. Kunin will likely be recalled again when the Wild get into some injury trouble.
