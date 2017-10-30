Kunin was returned to the minors Sunday, per the NHL transaction log.

The last two weeks have been a roller coaster for the 19-year-old, as he's now been called up to the show and sent back down three times since Oct. 13. Still Kunin has looked sharp throughout his trial period, and recorded three points in five games while averaging 13:48 of ice time.

