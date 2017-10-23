Kunin was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Despite Kunin notching an impressive two assists on Saturday, Minnesota will return the 19-year-old to the minors. Kunin has a wicked shot and posted 38 points in 35 games for the University of Wisconsin last season, and if injuries re-arise in the future for Minnesota don't be surprised if he gets recalled again.

