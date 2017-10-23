Wild's Luke Kunin: Sent to minors
Kunin was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Despite Kunin notching an impressive two assists on Saturday, Minnesota will return the 19-year-old to the minors. Kunin has a wicked shot and posted 38 points in 35 games for the University of Wisconsin last season, and if injuries re-arise in the future for Minnesota don't be surprised if he gets recalled again.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...