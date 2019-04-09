Wild's Luke Kunin: Shipped back to minors
The Wild sent Kunin back to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
While AHL Iowa won't make a run at the Calder Cup this postseason, Kunin should get a few more games on his resume to close out the campaign. He has yet to click at the top level, owning just 17 points through 49 contests, but the 15th overall pick in 2016 could be a breakout candidate next year if they Wild invest in some surrounding talent this offseason.
