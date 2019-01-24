Wild's Luke Kunin: Shipped down to minors
Kunin was demoted to AHL Iowa on Thursday.
Kunin's stint in the minors is likely a temporary move during the All-Star break. The 20-year-old has been playing minimal minutes of late, 10:45 of ice time per game in his last five outings, but should get plenty of opportunities in the AHL. It will also be a chance for the Missouri native to get back on the scoresheet, as he is bogged down in a six-game pointless streak.
