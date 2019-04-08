Wild's Luke Kunin: Solid in abbreviated season
Kunin accumulated six goals and 17 points while averaging 15:53 of ice time in 49 games this campaign.
Kunin was up and down between AHL Iowa and the big club for much of the season, but was able to come up shy of a half point per game pace at the NHL level. The 21-year-old was able to run his career point total up to 21 in 68 career games. The Chesterfield, MO native will be entering the final year of his entry-level contract, so it'll be important for him to play well in what will most likely be his first full NHL season in 2019-20.
