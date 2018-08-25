Wild GM Paul Fenton said Kunin (knee) should be ready for the upcoming season, but it's not clear if he will be fit for training camp, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kunin's stated goal, of course, is to be ready for camp, though that is "still to be determined," according to the new GM. The prospect -- Minnesota took him 15th overall in 2015 -- tore his ACL last March, and considering the parent club has a pair of veterans (Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu) and two more rising stars (Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway) filling out the center position on the depth chart, it doesn't seem like there's any incentive to push Kunin before he's 100 percent.