Wild's Luke Kunin: Status for training camp remains cloudy
Wild GM Paul Fenton said Kunin (knee) should be ready for the upcoming season, but it's not clear if he will be fit for training camp, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kunin's stated goal, of course, is to be ready for camp, though that is "still to be determined," according to the new GM. The prospect -- Minnesota took him 15th overall in 2015 -- tore his ACL last March, and considering the parent club has a pair of veterans (Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu) and two more rising stars (Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway) filling out the center position on the depth chart, it doesn't seem like there's any incentive to push Kunin before he's 100 percent.
More News
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Pleased with rehab progress•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Finds himself on injured reserve•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Out for season with ACL tear•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Missing from practice•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Exits Sunday's contest with apparent injury•
-
Wild's Luke Kunin: Ready for first game since November•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...