Kunin registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Kunin has two goals and four assists over his last six outings, with a plus-4 rating and 17 shots in that span. He's at 19 points, 87 shots, 44 hits and 32 PIM through 42 games this season. A first-round pick in 2016, Kunin is beginning to show some offensive promise at the NHL level, which should earn him a little interest in DFS formats.