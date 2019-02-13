Kunin scored two goals on four shots and posted a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

He's been playing a lot more minutes lately, and it's produced major results. Kunin has three goals, seven points and a plus-8 rating in the last five games. He's submitted a plus-3 rating in two of the last three contests. Kunin only has four goals and 12 points in 26 games this season, but seven of those 12 points have come in the last two weeks.