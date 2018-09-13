Kunin (knee) is unlikely to draw into scrimmages and preseason games early in training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kunin is in danger of missing crucial ice time in training camp. The American center -- who was selected 15th overall in the 2016 draft -- produced four points in 19 games as a first-year player with the Wild in 2017-18. Even if Kunin returns for the second half of training camp, he'll be competing with the likes of Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway for a spot in the bottom six. Those players are generally considered to be more NHL-ready than Kunin, so he'd have his work cut out for him either way.