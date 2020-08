Kunin netted a power-play goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Kunin scored a goal just 2:58 into the contest, but he saw less ice time in the third period. The 22-year-old finished with 12:02 in the game, a total more like a fourth-liner than the second-line role he was listed in on the lineup. Kunin potted two goals and doled out 11 hits in four games during the series.