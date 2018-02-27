The Wild recalled Kunin from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Kunin is Minnesota's top offensive prospect, so he'll join the Wild for the stretch run as they continue to battle for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Central Division. The 2016 first-round pick has been a solid contributor in the minors this season, notching 10 goals and 19 points in 36 contests, so he could provide a spark up front for a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.98 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.