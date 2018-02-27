Wild's Luke Kunin: Summoned by parent club
The Wild recalled Kunin from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Kunin is Minnesota's top offensive prospect, so he'll join the Wild for the stretch run as they continue to battle for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Central Division. The 2016 first-round pick has been a solid contributor in the minors this season, notching 10 goals and 19 points in 36 contests, so he could provide a spark up front for a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.98 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
