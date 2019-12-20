Play

Kunin scored a goal, dished six hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Kunin capped a crazy game with his empty-net tally. The 22-year-old has eight goals and 13 points through 35 games this year. He's added 41 hits, 69 shots on goal and a minus-13 rating.

More News
Our Latest Stories