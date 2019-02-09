Kunin recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

In addition to being one of two Wild skaters with multiple points, Kunin led the team in the rating department while finishing one shot short of Zach Parise's team-high total. The 21-year-old pivot skated 15:41 in this one and is averaging over 17 minutes of ice time in the past three games. He's capitalized on this recent increase in usage with a three-game point streak consisting of one goal and four assists.