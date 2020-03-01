Kunin (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Washington, but could be available for Tuesday's game against Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kunin has missed the past four games with the upper body issue he suffered in Feb. 21's game against Edmonton. Although the 22-year-old could be available Tuesday, coach Dean Evason said Sunday that Kunin will definitely accompany the team on it's west-coast road trip that starts Thursday in San Jose. Expect another update regarding Kunin's status in the coming days.