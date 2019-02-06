Wild's Luke Kunin: Two helpers in return
Kunin collected two even-strength assists in Minnesota's loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, and returned to the big leagues with a multi-point effort. The 2016 first-round pick is now up to six assists and seven points in 22 games. Kunin also recieved 2:44 of power-play time in the game, which is a positive sign and would only add to his fantasy prospects.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...