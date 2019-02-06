Kunin collected two even-strength assists in Minnesota's loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Kunin was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, and returned to the big leagues with a multi-point effort. The 2016 first-round pick is now up to six assists and seven points in 22 games. Kunin also recieved 2:44 of power-play time in the game, which is a positive sign and would only add to his fantasy prospects.