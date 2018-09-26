Wild's Luke Kunin: Waiting for medical clearance
Kunin (knee) sought medical clearance from a doctor Tuesday, though he's destined to be assigned to AHL Iowa once he's ready to play, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The key for Kunin will be proving that he can withstand contact and log consecutive practices without restrictions. "He's champing at the bit quite frankly and probably losing his mind wanting to do more, but staying within the parameters of what everybody wants him to do," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said of the 20-year-old center.
