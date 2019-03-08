Kunin (upper body) will not play in Friday's contest against the Panthers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kunin exited Thursday's game after 8:17 of action and was unable to return, so it seemed unlikely he would make the short turnaround for Friday's tilt. Matt Read will replace him among the lines, while Joel Eriksson Ek is projected to center the second line in Kunin's stead. Kunin's next opportunity to return to action arrive Monday against the Sharks.