Khusnutdinov scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.
Khusnutdinov tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with an unassisted tally. The 22-year-old center snapped a 15-game point drought with the goal, which was his first of the season. He has just three points, 11 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 25 appearances. Khusnutdinov has been limited to bottom-six minutes for a stronger-than-expected forward group, so he has minimal fantasy value in redraft formats.
