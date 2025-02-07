Khusnutdinov logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Khusnutdinov has two points and a plus-3 rating over his last five outings. The Wild are a little thin at forward, but the 22-year-old remains in a bottom-six role for now, as the team's center depth hasn't been impacted as heavily as the wings. Khusnutdinov is up to six points, 27 shots on net, 37 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 52 appearances. It's unlikely he'll produce offense at a fantasy-relevant level for redraft formats in 2024-25.