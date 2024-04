Khusnutdinov scored a power-play goal in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was Khusnutdinov's first NHL tally and just his third point in 13 contests since he signed his entry-level deal. The 21-year-old has added six shots on net, 16 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating while seeing bottom-six minutes. Khusnutdinov still has enough skill to make an impact down the road, but he's not much of a fantasy option in the final week of this season.