Khusnutdinov (lower body) is set to play Friday versus Chicago, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Khusnutdinov missed the Wild's previous three games. He has two assists, 18 hits and 15 blocks in 19 appearances in 2024-25. Travis Boyd, who dressed Wednesday, is expected to be a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks due to Khusnutdinov's return.
