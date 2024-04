Khusnutdinov notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Khusnutdinov is starting to find a groove at the NHL level with three points over his last four games. The center has remained in a third-line role, but he's seen a bump in ice time during his warm-up. Khusnutdinov has four points, six shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances for the Wild.